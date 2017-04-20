Leading the Way: WVWC Football Team Volunteers in Upshur County

At West Virginia Wesleyan, Del Smith is leading the Bobcats in spring football practices ahead of their annual Orange and Black Spring Game Friday night.

Off the field, Smith's athletes are finding ways to lead.

Senior linebacker Alec Buchmelter, who will graduate this spring, helps oversee an initiative called Reach Out And Respond. Through that program, football players are volunteering at the Clothes Closet in Buckhannon. The athletes lend a hand by sorting, folding and organizing donations.



“Even though it is behind the scenes, it’s a good thing to do for the community," said Buchmelter, a native of Brooke County. "It helps make the store run more efficiently, and ultimately that’s the goal.”

The athletes sort through donations and make sure item make it to shelves in the store, but this project is about more than folding clothes.

The team’s work creates a revenue stream for the Upshur Parish House, which ultimately provides food to the community. It’s a meaningful cause to senior leader Caleb Baisden, who has family in Buckhannon.

“You meet the people who come in here, and they really are benefited by the stuff being sold at a low price, and the food that they can get that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to have,” said Baisden, who will also graduate this spring.

The team’s efforts also allowed the Clothes Closet staff to completely renovate the front of the store.

“[If it] hadn’t been for their help, this wouldn’t happen this year," said Clothes Closet manager Stella Harvey. "No way.”

The Bobcats also work with elementary schools in the county through ROAR, and they even traveled to Clendenin to aid flood relief efforts. Entering his second year as head coach, Smith says he wants to make service a core value of his football program.

“It’s part of the broader spectrum of their development as a student athlete," said Smith. "They also need to see what else is out there so they can appreciate what they have.”

Though Buchmelter and Baisden will graduate this spring, they’re confident other athletes will step up and continue these efforts in the community.

“We’re committed to it, and our goal is to make this sustainable so the Clothes Closet and Parish House can benefit from our help for years to come,” said Buchmelter.



The Bobcats will play their spring game Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur High School.