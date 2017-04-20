Doddridge County First Responders Hold Mock DUI Crash

A neck brace isn't exactly the best accessory for a prom dress and Doddridge County first responders said they want high school students to know that driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs could put you in the back of ambulance. Thursday's mock DUI crash showed students just that.

"Its to be able to get through to these individuals the imperative importance of drinking and driving and nowadays with the amount of drug usage that we are encountering here in the country and in the state of West Virginia, we try to get that information out to them," said Deputy Garner, Doddridge County Sheriff's Department.

Five students were left motionless during the mock DUI crash but Garner said that if one mock demonstration can keep the motion in hundreds of students, then today was well worth it.

"It's definitely something to worry about now people don't think before they go out and drive and people can get hurt obviously, as you can tell I'm in the back of an ambulance. I hope they realize that this is something to not joke around about and that they choose the right decision and don't drink and drive and that if they know someone that is thinking about it that they encourage them not to," said Haleigh Lipscomb, junior at Doddridge County High School.

Garner said that there are more than 28 DUI related deaths a day in the United States and he said this mock demonstration was meant so Doddridge County High School students don't have to be any of those.