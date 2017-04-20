Eastwood Elementary Students Celebrate Earth Day With KeyLogic Systems

Students at one Monongalia County school are bringing science and art together to celebrate Earth Day.

KeyLogic Systems visited Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown Thursday. The energy program's executive director spoke to students about ways they can conserve energy and what careers they can pursue in science, technology, engineering and math.

He said he remembers the first Earth Day in 1970 and what progress has been made.

"We've come a long, long way but we have a lot more work to do so it's important for these kids to know what it is, to care and to know what their role is and what they can do, both individually and career-wise as a profession," said Carey Butler.

Students also entered t-shirt designs to celebrate earth day. The winning design was printed on shirts for all students to wear.