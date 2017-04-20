President Chris Wood Has Big Plans For Davis & Elkins College

Since his inauguration, President Chris Wood of Davis & Elkins College has been looking forward to the next steps for improving the college.

Plans are being set in motion to add several undergraduate programs and potentially some graduate programs based on regional needs.

“There’s several programs being looked at for expansion particularly in healthcare; it’s such a need in the region. We have an excellent nursing program now; it’s a two-year program,” said President Wood. “We have an online program that’s an RN to BSN program. So, we are now actively exploring a four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program.”

Some programs being considered for master’s level curriculum are psychology, nursing, business, and education.

President Wood plans to tailor his plans for graduate programs to the regional and community needs.