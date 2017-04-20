WVU Medicine Children's Unveils New Family Cart On The Go

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown has teamed up with WVU Medicine Children's to make visits easier for families.

The new 'Family Cart On The Go' provides snacks, drinks and games for patients and parents. Volunteers take it to each pediatric unit several times a week.

It is designed for families who cannot or do not want to leave the child's bedside.



"All you're thinking about is that child's well being. You're not thinking about 'Oh, I need a glass of water or I'd like to have a snack', so for us to be able to take it to the parents so they can truly just concentrate on the healing process of their child is just tremendous," said Eleanor Reigel, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown.



Toothman Ford and Allegheny Construction helped sponsor the cart.