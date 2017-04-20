Davis & Elkins College Hosts Weekend Dance Festival

The Davis & Elkins College Division of Creative Arts will present three days filled with 25 workshops and two public concerts.

Nationally known guest artists and D&E student dancers will showcase their eclectic talents for the fourth annual dance festival from April 21-23 in Myles Center for the Arts.

“I created this festival four years ago as an example of an exciting event that brings people together but also as part of curricular programming for students,” said Emily Oleson, dance program coordinator. “They’re working on projects all year long that are showcased to the public in this festival.”

Workshops begin at 2:45 p.m. on Friday and continue through the afternoon of Sunday. Some dance workshops will include tap, ballet, clogging, jazz, hip-hop, house, popping, swing, blues, belly dancing, and several styles of modern dance and new improvisation and composition classes.

For more information on class pricing and availability, visit the Davis & Elkins College Dance Festival website.