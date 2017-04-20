Spay and Neuter Bill Awaiting Signature

A bill that would create a source of funding for spay and neuter assistance in West Virginia is on hold for now as proponents wait for a final decision from Governor Justice.

West Virginia House Bill 2552 recently received wide support and has passed the House of Delegates and the State Senate. All that's missing now is Governor Jim Justice’s signature.

“We have been waiting for a long time, working for a long time, and for many years to make this happen and it is a solution with an easy fix and all it needs is a stroke of a pen and its law,” said Randolph County Humane Society (RCHS) President Tina Vial. “For our small shelter, as the only animal shelter in Randolph County, this is huge because the main call that we get from our constituents is looking for spay and neuter assistance.”

West Virginia animal shelters and animal control facilities euthanize 40 percent of the animals that come into the shelters each year, according to a report from the Federation of Humane Organizations (FHO) in West Virginia.

As a no-kill shelter, Randolph County Humane Society staff and friends say they're anxiously waiting for final approval on an initiative several years in the making.

Shelter Manager Kelly Scheidegger says the shelter is blessed to have the opportunity and resources to be a no-kill shelter and a change needs to be made so the shelter can maintain that practice.

The Spay and Neuter Bill could potentially help get ahead of the overpopulation issue rather than dealing with the aftereffects. Shelters statewide could see dramatic decreases in animal populations and more funding to help people who are adopting from the shelter.

FHO Member Maryann McDonald said, “this bill has passed both the House and the Senate overwhelmingly. It’s got bipartisan support; it’s budget neutral. In a year where we are $500 million in the hole this will save up to $10 million in taxpayer dollars for West Virginians and 20,000 animal lives a year.”

Governor Justice has until April 28 to decide whether to sign the Spay and Neuter Assistance Bill into law.

We'll keep you updated on the fate of this legislation.