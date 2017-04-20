Marion County Health Department to Offer Narcan Training

More community organizations across our area are teaching residents how to use Narcan.

The Marion County Health Department is now offering that opioid reversing nasal spray.

"Nationally and within our state, we're seeing much more increase in drug abuse and overdose deaths," said Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department Administrator.

The numbers prove that. The West Virginia Health Statistics Center said between 2014-16, the number of drug overdose deaths in West Virginia increased by 37 percent. In 2014, 629 overdose deaths were reported and in 2016, there were 864 overdose deaths reported. That is according to official causes of death from the Chief Medical Examiner, either by accident, suicide or homicide.

In January and February 2017, 100 drug overdose deaths were determined. Staying on that pace, the state would see an overall drop this year to roughly 600 overdose deaths. But the Marion County Health Department is working to reduce these numbers even more, with Narcan.

"We want folks to get it out and into the community so if somebody knows of someone that's using drugs, maybe their family or a loved one, by all means we want them to contact us," White said.

Narcan is a nasal spray, given to a person who has overdosed on opioids. It can reverse the effects of those drugs and revive the patient.

White said many first responders carry it with them but they want more people to know how to use it.

"Police, fire and EMS do a really good job, however if family members have that and can administer that prior to arrival of EMS then it greatly increases the chances of survival for that victim," White said.

The health department is now offering one hour training for anyone who wants to know how to administer Narcan.

"A few seconds to save a life is a pretty good time investment," White said.

216 kits are available to the public. Call 304-366-3360 to schedule your training.