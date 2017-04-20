Morgantown City Council Election: 4th Ward Candidates

The race for the fourth Ward Morgantown City Council seat includes two candidates that are familiar with local government.

Former Monongalia County Commissioner Eldon Callen says if elected one of his goals is to control taxes and will start his term asking for a full report of the city’s finances.

“You can see the constant addition of new taxes,” he said. “This new fee, that new fee, for the last five years they’ve done nothing but add more and more taxes. That will tell you that there’s not economic growth. That will tell you that whatever’s going in within the government is not conducive to a vibrant, prosperous city.”

Callen believes controlling the city’s taxes is one of the keys to economic development and expansion.

“I am a fiscal conservative because if I spend one penny I expect one penny of service back or more,” he said. “If I don’t get one penny of service back or more I’m not gonna spend that tone penny. I’m gonna find someplace else to put it. That’s the kind of attitude that Morgantown needs.”

Callen says he’ll work with the attitude of collaboration and cooperation on City Council, especially with the City Manager.

“We’ve got to empower the city manager to truly know what we need done,” Callen said.

In his interview with 12 News, Callen also spoke on revitalizing what he called “failed areas” that could become sources of economic growth for the city, citing the Wharf District as an example. He also said that he cares about what surrounding counties are doing to grown their areas and City Council should too.

“We’ve got to be expansive,” Callen continued. “We gotta care about what’s going on in Grafton. We gotta care what’s going on in Mount Morris. We gotta care what’s going on in Fairmont and Kingwood, in Bruceton Mills. That’s the kind of community that can expand and people wants to be a part of it.”

Current fourth Ward Councilwoman Jenny Selin has been on City Council for 10 years and is running for her sixth term.

“I’m very centered in the city. I am familiar with and know mayors in the outlying areas and in the counties that are surrounding us,” Selin said. “I’m very active with all the different organizations that work with the city so I feel like I offer voters experience.”

Selin says that if re-elected she would continue to focus on areas where the city has seen improvement in recent years, especially roads and the police force.

“We’d gotten to a low point where we just didn’t have enough police officers on the street,” she said. “We didn’t have enough coverage in the downtown. People in the neighborhoods were wanting service and we just needed to take care of things, the same thing with roads.”

Selin added that the City of Morgantown has paved over 80 roads in the last two years and added 10 new police officers. She also said that to further improve the roads she would work to help the city better coordinate sidewalk and other projects with road paving so that a newly repaired road doesn’t have to be torn up to put in utilities.

The Wharf District is also a project of importance to Selin. She told 12 News that if elected she would like to improve the area and see more programming brought to Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

“Maybe even bringing a sternwheeler down to have charters and regular dinner cruises and things like that using local chefs,” she added. “I just would like to see that area more vibrant.”

Selin has been working on annexation with the city for a long time and feels now is the time to do more.

“I think that we really need to think about methodically offering annexation as something that people who are living in neighborhoods, businesses could look at all of the advantages of being in the city,” she explained. “People want the amenities that the city has and I think that we have not offered it to them in a way that they can really take it in and annex in.”

Morgantown City Council elections are April 25. For more information or to find your voting place, visit morgantownwv.gov.