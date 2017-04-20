Benedum Airport Authority Ends Association With ViaAir

The Benedum Airport Authority voted unanimously to end their association with their daily air service provider ViaAir Wednesday.
All flights in and out of North Central West Virginia through that provider will come to an end on May 7, according to authority member and State Senator Mike Romano.
The authority will request the airline make accommodations or issue refunds for those that have booked a flight after that date.
Romano said the process has already began to find a replacement provider.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.