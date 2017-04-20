Tip Leads Police To Man Cooking Meth Under Fairmont Bridge

A man who had been living under a bridge in Fairmont was arrested Wednesday after police found drugs and a methamphetamine lab.

Fairmont Police received a tip that a man was staying in a red tent under the Robert H. Mollohan bridge and cooking meth.

When police responded, they found Christian Atkinson, 25, who told police that he had been staying there approximately two days, that he had used drugs previously, and that he had needles and Suboxone in his possession.

Police noticed a burn pile that had an empty package of pseudoephedrine, a partially-melted bottle with a hole in the lid and apparent tubing, and a partially-burnt instant cold pack, which are all things commonly used in the production of meth, according to police. After further investigation, a one-pot meth lab, drain cleaner, lithium batteries, instant cold packs, and salt were found in an untied grocery bag under the other nearby bridge, police said.

Atkinson is charged with operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug laboratory.