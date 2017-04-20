Morgantown City Council Elections: 5th Ward Candidates

The race for the fifth Ward seat is another that will bring a new face to Morgantown City Council.

Kyle McAvoy is a 14 year Morgantown resident who graduated from WVU and stayed in the area. He provides title opinions for coal and natural gas. McAvoy’s campaign focuses on improving what he calls “the basics” like infrastructure, roads, and keeping businesses in the city.

“The other candidates are saying these really grandiose ideas for the future and these wonderful long-term ideas and these things that we can do, but we can’t do them a lot of times,” McAvoy said.

McAvoy said if elected the first issue he would like to address are the roads because many other candidates also made them a priority. He says that the paving schedule the city has in place isn’t ideal because it doesn’t cover county roads. If elected he will work with neighboring communities and other county governments to solve road problems.

“To really address some of the issues, like let’s say traffic, you can’t do that if you’re staying within the Morgantown city bounds anymore,” McAvoy explained. “You have to address West Run and if we don’t have the authority to do that then we need to work out and build a relationship with these other entities.”

While McAvoy says he isn’t against the user fee and how it has helped the city, he would like to explore other options such as a 1% sales tax at the county level in a partnership with Monongalia County Commission.

“One of the things that would do is it helps build a relationship with the council, but it also doesn’t create a barrier where people who work within the city are punished by a $3 user fee while people who work just at Suncrest Town Centre or at University Town Centre don’t have to pay that fee,” he explained. “It kind of levels the playing field all the way across, which is good for businesses.”

Public-private partnerships are also a concern for McAvoy, who said City Council needs to be cautious with encouraging them to expand.

“Be proactive. Come up with an idea that is good for Morgantown and WVU and bring it to WVU first.”

Ron Dulaney is the other fifth ward candidate for this year’s election. He is an architect and professor at WVU’s School of Design and Community Development.

If elected, he says he will use his design background and experience to create plans for complete streets and sidewalks that are accessible to bikes, walking, busses, people with disabilities and everyone who wishes to use them.

“A lot of people talk about traffic,” Dulaney said. “They talk about wanting better sidewalks, better connectivity. They talk about even business development downtown and I think a lot of those issues can be addressed through the way we design our physical environment, through the way that we design our streets.”

Dulaney says the biggest challenge to these projects will be funding.

“The Long Range Transportation Plan identified a gap of $640 million between where we are now and the recommendations for completion by 2040,” he explained. “The user fee is only going to raise a part of that. I think what we really need to do is establish a very strong strategy to how we’re going to come up with the money to fund this project.”

Because that gap is for the entire area, Dulaney would like to work with County Commission and other municipalities to find funding solutions. While he believes the user fee could be a solution, he would like to see that money used to provide incentive for other road projects.

“We don’t necessarily want to use that money to re-pave roads,” Dulaney explained. “Maybe what we wanna do is when those roads are up for re-paving we offer to put some money in to repave the sidewalks, or the cycling lanes and perhaps by anteing up on our own we can raise our projects higher on the priority list.”

Dulaney says if elected he would also like to see more affordable housing for young families and seniors and believes his skills can also help the city work to revitalize downtown.

“Mainstreet Morgantown has carried that banner and has done a great job and I think we need to continue to support that,” he said. “Continue to support development downtown towards the Wharf and look comprehensively at the entire waterfront.”

Morgantown City Council elections will be held on April 25. For more information or to find your voting location, visit morgantownwv.gov.