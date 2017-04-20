Shinnston Installs New Historical Marker

Shinnston is home to a new historical marker.

The Harrison County Historical Society, with the approval of West Virginia Archives and History, installed a new marker that commemorates the West Virginia State Police farm, training camp, and company headquarters located at Haywood junction from 1922 to 1933.

The new historical marker can be found in Shinnston at the intersection of Route 19 near subway.

Harrison County Historical Society's Sydney Stapleton said, "I think its important because it is marking and commemorating the history of the county as well as the state and the state police because a lot of times with local historical markers, especially with buildings that are no longer there or being demolished, they get lost."

The historical society said the marker at Haywood junction is one way to keep history alive in Harrison County.