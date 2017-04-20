Leadership West Virginia Holds Forum of Ideas Competition

Leadership West Virginia is sharing new ideas to move the state forward.

On Thursday morning, six Leadership West Virginia alumni presented their ideas to improve tourism, education, former mining sites and more at the Forum of Ideas Competition.

Competing ideas were:

One More Day Program – The economic impact if visitors to our state stayed one more day

Rare Earth Elements – Central Appalachia’s Hidden Treasure

Habits of Student Heroes – a values-based virtual student-mentoring initiative

Treating Veterans in Wild Wonderful West Virginia

A Bold Plan to Restructure Administration K-12 Education

Community Mediation

“We believe that ideas are the fuel for action,” said Patrick Kelly, Leadership West Virginia Class of 1994. “West Virginia needs action. We need to kinda change the things we’re doing.”

Fellow alumni, the 2017 Leadership West Virginia Class and Community Leadership Academy participants voted for their favorite idea to win a $1,000 prize. The winners were Jamie Summerlin and David Clayman for their presentation on outdoor therapy for veterans.

Leadership West Virginia hopes those in attendance take some of these ideas back to improve their communities across the state.

“A lot of times we hear a lot of negative news about West Virginia,” Kelly said. “I think it’s important to get a group of people together who want to make change and to exchange ideas and develop ideas and get some momentum going.”

Leadership West Virginia has been developing and educating emerging leaders throughout the state for 26 years.