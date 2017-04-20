'Drags, Not Drugs' Spreads Awareness About Addiction

Helping kids to stay on track: that's the message Diecast Dragsters is spreading throughout the Barbour County community and beyond through its "Drags, Not Drugs" initiative.

"We use the Hot Wheels as an attention-getter.We get the kids in. While we're racing them, we give them information about choosing their friends wisely. We try to push the idea that hobbies change lives," said founder Kenny Carder.

For many, that hobby has been racing Hot Wheels cars for more than 10 years after Carder started the organization.

"I was a Scout Master. We raced pinewood derbies. A lot of kids didn't have the opportunity to join scouts, so we started using the Hot Wheel cars, so anyone could do it," said Carder.

It's been a smooth ride ever since, especially since Diecast Dragsters acquired its own space, provided free of charge by Lizards Wraps and Signs. Carder and his team hold events at least once a month, sometimes bringing in more than 100 kids and their families, from all across the state.

"It is something to do other than be at home, getting out and being with people. It's fun!" said parent Christina Chewning.

"They bring their cars, or they get cars here. They can enter three cars for free, no charge, so it doesn't matter what your income level is. Everyone participates," said Carder.

There's an art to picking just the right car.

"Usually, you want to look for a car that's low to the ground and sloped. You don't want slim wheels. You kind of want thick wheels," said racer Raleigh Chewning.

"A dollar from every car goes into a pot. At the last race, we gave away $461 to the winner," said Carder.

These events are about more than just racing. They're also educational.

"The board that we have displays all of the different drug identifications. We keep it displayed at every race, every event we do, for people to come up and look," said Carder.

And for those who think that won't make a difference, Carder knows otherwise.

"We had a grandmother come up and ask why that spoon was in that shape. We explained to her that someone in her family was obviously involved in drugs. She swore her grandkids were not involved with drugs, that they had nothing to do with it. A few months later, she was crying and upset. She said she was glad she came to our event and saw that board because her 12-year-old grandson was now in rehab. That board, that one person that we helped, was al worth it," said Carder.

Diecast Dragsters is always looking for volunteers to help the events run smoothly. You can find more information on its website and Facebook page.