Middle School Students Join WVU in Celebrating Einstein

West Virginia University is Celebrating Einstein this April and on Thursday, they did so with area middle schools.

The WVU Department of Physics and Astronomy and School of Theatre and Dance choreographed danced lecture performance on black holes and gravitational waves. Visiting students also took part in several hands-on learning activities.

WVU organized these events to celebrate the 2015 discovery of gravitational waves, which Einstein predicted 100 years ago.

“It really is like Galileo turning a telescope to the sky for the first time,” said WVU Teaching Assistant Professor Kathryn Williamson. “It’s a whole new way to learn about the Universe.”

Earlier this month the Department of Physics and Astronomy held lecture, planetarium shows, night observations, documentaries and more. They say adding the art and dance help to reach as many people as possible who learn in a variety of ways.

“Sometimes with lectures and stuff it’s easy for that to just be in the realm for scientists or people who are science minded and we don’t want that,” Williamson said. “We want this to be everyone’s discovery because it really took our whole nation to come together.”

The danced lectures, performances by the Morgantown Community Orchestra and a space-race fun run will be held throughout the weekend.

For the full schedule of events, visit Einstein.wvu.edu.