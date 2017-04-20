WVU Medicine Opens Neurological Critical Care Unit

WVU Medicine is celebrating the grand opening of its Neurological Critical Care Unit.

The 10-bed unit inside J.W.Ruby Memorial Hospital treats patients with neurosurgical problems or complex cases, neurological injuries and those who have suffered a stroke or seizure that require critical care.

“We’re rally able to now give them the specialty attention that they deserve,” said Dr. Matthew Smith, Director of Neurocritical Care. “As a unit one of the most important things is being able to get all the patients together, getting the specialty nursing care and all the other resources in one area.”

The NCCU allows those patients to receive all of their care in one place from neurosurgical, ICU and endovascular specialists.

“The neuro ICU is a major step forward for neurologic care in this area,” Dr. Smith said. “Before this to get neurocritical care you had to go to Baltimore or Pittsburgh or Cleveland and now we have it here.”

The opening of the unit will also help the WVU Stroke Center to be given a Comprehensive Stroke Center designation from the Joint Commission, which they hope to achieve in 2017.