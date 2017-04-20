Man Arrested After Police Found His Mother Living in Own Waste

Marshall County Police arrested one man on charges of felony abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult after they discovered he had allegedly left his mother unchanged for days.

Paul Wilson was taken into custody after police reportedly discovered his mother, Susanna Wilson, with her pants and undergarments soaked through with fecal matter and urine.

The EMS who arrived on the scene began changing Mrs. Wilson, and noticed open wounds on her legs and pelvis area.

The criminal complaint said that the house was filled with trash, and did not have a properly working bathroom.

The complaint also said that Paul Wilson had not given his mother her medication in "a long time" because he thinks she looks better without it.