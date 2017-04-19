WVU Organization Hosts Boys & Girls Fundraiser

People representing different cultures eat different foods, and today international cuisines were sampled at WVU.

The university's Public Relations Student Society of America Club, or PRSSA, sponsored 'Let's Eat.'

The event's proceeds will benefit the Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club.

Anna Marie Robinson, organizer and PR director, said she hopes attendees learn about different cultures through the event.

"I hope that they learn something because I think this is a really great way to learn different things about people you wouldn't normally come in contact with," she said. "So when we first set up I really liked seeing people from the different [organizations] going to the different tables and asking 'what's this' or 'why did you decide to make that.'"

11 different organizations contributed food to the event.