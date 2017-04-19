Fairmont Planning Commission Reverses Decision Regarding Abandoned Building

Local cities are often looking to beautify and restore abandoned buildings.

Wednesday evening the Fairmont Planning Commission disagreed with a local man regarding the future use of one of the city's abandoned buildings.

The commission reconsidered and ultimately reversed it's original decision to allow the old Box Factory on 12th Street to be rezoned from a mixed use to an industrial use property.

Mixed use properties can vary from restaurants to daycare centers.

Robin Gomez, city manager, said the commission made the right choice.

"The historical industrial use of that area is no longer compatible in that area," he said. "So the rezoning to an industrial is inconsistent and incompatible with the city's comprehensive plan and future land use."

Gomez went on to say the city will work with the building owner to find a good use for the property.