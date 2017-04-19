Facebook Killer Made Stop in the Ohio Valley before Gruesome Murder

Steve Stephens, the man accused of killing a 74-year-old man live on Facebook made a stop in the Ohio Valley days before committing suicide.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, Stephens made a stop at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack, and Resort two days before the gruesome murder that was captured live on Facebook Easter Sunday.

Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said they knew he was there, because of surveillance pictures. Detective Christopher Waide lead the investigation and found that Stephens had a player's card, meaning he was a regular at the casino.



Interestingly enough; West Virginia was not one of the states on alert while Stephens was on the run, even though he was known to frequent the mountain state.



Ohio and Pennsylvania were among the five states on alert.