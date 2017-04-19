Sponaugle Signs with Charleston

Noah Sponaugle's father taught him to throw discus in middle school. Since that time, it's been his goal to throw in college.

Sponaugle now has the opportunity to achieve that goal at the University of Charleston. He signed his letter of intent Wednesday.



“He told me all about discus and like, how he threw in high school, and I wanted to see if I could throw as good as him or do better,” said Sponaugle.



Sponaugle is a senior at Robert C. Byrd. He's the second local track athlete to sign with Charleston this week.