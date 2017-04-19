Honda Athlete of the Week: Harrison County's Ryan LaAsmar

Fifth-year Harrison Co. lacrosse coach Jeff Strange has been around the sport since his youth, and he's seen a lot of wild plays.



What he saw from one of his players over the weekend surprised him.

In a 19-8 win over Hurricane, Ryan LaAsmar launched a shot from near midfield. The 40-yarder landed in the back of the net.

“I’ve never seen that shot. Ever," said Strange, who played club lacrosse at West Virginia. “What’s exciting to me about this shot, is it wasn’t just a Hail Mary that happened to fall in to the crease. It was a well-taken, good-form, solid shot that hit its target.”

That rare shot came from a rare type of player. LaAsmar, a junior midfielder, has stood out for Harrison County, a team that pulls athletes from five schools and includes a home-schooled student. But just because these athletes come from different schools, doesn’t mean they don’t play well together.

“With all the team, we know where each other is gonna be, and we’re all playing great together,” LaAsmar said.

LaAsmar doubles as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, and he says he loves both football and lacrosse, but playing lacrosse helped him form a closer bond with his brother Jason.

The two practice together on a daily basis, even on their days off. They constantly compete with each other and try to improve.

“It’s always there," said LaAsmar. "It just pushes you, and that makes you better.”

Strange says the chemistry of the LaAsmar brothers has made them a potent pair on offense.

“The two of them practicing together has just made a world of difference," said Strange. "We always talk about it in practice, if you go home and work on your skills, that’s where it’s going to come in.”