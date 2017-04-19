Miss University City Collects Donations for Hope Inc., Child Adv - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Miss University City Collects Donations for Hope Inc., Child Advocacy Center

Posted: Updated:

A local pageant queen is asking the community to donate to several organizations during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Hannah Prince is collecting items for the Marion County Child Advocacy Center and Hope Inc.
Items like toiletries, snacks and bedding are needed. Donations can be dropped off at the Copper House Grill, Marion County Public Library or Times West Virginian through April 30th.

"I think that it's really important to not only get the community involved in this organization but also make them aware that they are in need of items to be donated so that they can keep these organizations up and running," said Hannah Prince.

Hope Inc. is in need of:

  • Dish soap
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • New pillows
  • Twin size bedding
  • New undergarments
  • New or lightly used work/interview clothing

The Marion County Child Advocacy Center is in need of:

  • New shampoo and conditioner
  • New toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • New socks and underwear
  • Gallon size Ziploc baggies
  • Individual snacks (crackers, gummies)
  • Drinks (juice boxes, mini waters)
  • Blank DVDs
  • Copy paper
  • New or lightly used toys

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.