Miss University City Collects Donations for Hope Inc., Child Advocacy Center

A local pageant queen is asking the community to donate to several organizations during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Hannah Prince is collecting items for the Marion County Child Advocacy Center and Hope Inc.
Items like toiletries, snacks and bedding are needed. Donations can be dropped off at the Copper House Grill, Marion County Public Library or Times West Virginian through April 30th.
"I think that it's really important to not only get the community involved in this organization but also make them aware that they are in need of items to be donated so that they can keep these organizations up and running," said Hannah Prince.
Hope Inc. is in need of:
The Marion County Child Advocacy Center is in need of:
Monetary donations are also being accepted.
