Lewis County Students Place Second in Reducing Underage Drinking Contest

State officials have honored a group of students at Lewis County High School for their work in reducing underage drinking.



The school won second place in a statewide contest put on by the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

Students created a video public service announcement for the contest.

Students were inspired by the story of a teacher's nephew who died in an alcohol-related accident.

Teacher Pam Heaster said, "It was amazing, because it helped his death not be in vain, that this message could get out there to other students, and that the kids took it as something they felt responsible for spreading that word also."



As second place winners, the students earned $2,500 for their school.