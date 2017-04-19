Lewis County School Board to Eliminate Positions

A local county school board is making cuts to its staff for the first time in several years.



The Lewis County School Board voted Tuesday night to eliminate multiple positions, mostly from Jane Lew Elementary School.



Officials said declining enrollment at the school made it impossible to keep every position.

Personnel Director Melissa Riley said, "Jane Lew Elementary School was affected for the most part, and should they have students move into their district, of course we'd have to put staffing back into that school to meet the needs."



Riley said some of the positions being closed belong to retiring staff members.

Affected workers could be recalled during the summer as numbers for the next year become clear.