Merle Norman Holds Grand Re-Opening In White Hall

A makeup store hosted is grand re-opening on Wednesday, encouraging customers to stop by.



The Merle Norman store at the Rose Plaza in White Hall has been open for about 20 years, but came under new ownership last July. The brand specializes in cosmetics made in the U.S.A., and also offers facials and make-up lessons.

"One of the big things with Merle Norman is 'off your feet, on your seat', where you get off your feet, get on your seat, have a little conversation about what you want for your face and we do your makeup," said Tonya Brown, store manager.



Merle Norman is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.