Harrison County Commission to Move Forward with 911 Center

Harrison County Commission will move forward with its proposed multi-million dollar 911 center.

The project has been on hold for a year while revisions to the plans were authorized and paid for.

The facility will be located in the Quarry Area of Clarksburg.

Commission says it had to make revisions to the original plans to help reduce the cost.



"There was a 6000 square foot warehouse that was going to come in at $884,000 estimated cost and we couldn't justify spending that kind of money on a 6000 square foot warehouse. So that is what today was to eliminate that from the project," said David Hinkle, Harrison County Commission.



Hinkle negotiated a deal with the architects to save the county thousands of dollars also.