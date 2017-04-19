Woman Pleads Guilty to Multi-State Bank Robberies

A Davisville woman was convicted of bank robberies spanning three states in federal court Wednesday.

Christine Martin, 31, pleaded guilty to three counts of unarmed bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. She admitted to robbing the Huntington Bank in Marion County of $2,000 on November 4, 2016. She also admitted to robbing the WesBanco Bank in Washington County, Pa. of $350 on December 23, 2016 and the People's Bank in Athens County, Ohio of $2,150 on December 27, 2016.

Martin faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.