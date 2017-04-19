Woman Accused in Clarksburg Beating Death Back in Jail

A Clarksburg woman, who was free on bail on murder and conspiracy charges, was arrested and put back in jail Tuesday.

Kelsi Riddle, 21, is scheduled to go to trial Monday for her involvement in the death of Dustin Baldwin, a 29-year-old man who died after he was beaten and left on a porch in the Stealey area of Clarksburg in August 2015.

According to the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office, Riddle was arrested by the Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South on a bond violation Tuesday after officers found drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. She also failed a drug screen, according to the prosecutor's office.

Riddle was initially charged with malicious assault, first-degree robbery and conspiracy for driving Terrance Hilliard and Zachary Hilliard to beat Baldwin and was freed on $150,00 bond. Later, she was indicted on murder and conspiracy charges after Baldwin died, and Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell decided to let the $150,000 bond stand because Riddle had stayed out of trouble and reported as required while she was not in jail.

Riddle is scheduled for a pretrial conference Friday with Bedell, but according to the prosecutor's office, she is expected to enter a plea.