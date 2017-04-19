Representative David McKinley Visits Bridgeport

Representative David McKinley visited North Central West Virginia Wednesday.

McKinley spent most of his time in Bridgeport meeting with city officials and listening to their concerns.

McKinley said he has listen many concerns but most of them had to do with fighting a problem the entire state is facing which is drugs.

McKinley said when he is not in session in Washington, D.C., his trips to the area are what allow him to help solve problems in our nation's capital.

"This morning we met with elected officials in Bridgeport to just hear what's on their mind cause we don't have all the answers in Washington so listen to whats on their mind, what we need to work on. We heard a lot today. We spent a great deal of time on opioids," said Rep. McKinley.

McKinley said he wanted to hear a lot of concerns about opioids because he will meet with President Trump next week, along with other members of congress, to talk about the drug epidemic.