3 People Arrested for Fairview Armed Robbery

Three people were arrested in Fairview Monday after they allegedly robbed a man and held an assault rifle to his head.

Nathaniel McLean, 31, Ashley Long, 33, and Jacob Harris, 26, are each charged with armed robbery, according to the Fairview Police Department.

Police said McLean gave the man a ride to Harris and Long's home to collect the money owed to the man. When the men arrived at the home, Harris and Long greeted them, put their children to bed and went to another bedroom to smoke an unnamed substance, according to court documents.

The man refused to smoke the substance, police said, so the trio pointed an AK-47 assault rifle at the man's head. They then took the man's wallet, diamond earrings and a gold necklace with diamonds on it, police said.

Harris and McLean are also accused of hitting the man in the hand and shins with a hammer and punching him in the face.

Harris, McLean, and Long are currently in the North Central Regional Jail.