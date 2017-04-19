Leadership Class Focuses on GRIT

It's a leadership class on 'GRIT', a motivational book that helps individuals become successful. John Ebert and McDonald's organize the event with community leaders who share their stories with young adults.

"So there's a theory that what makes people successful is grit. It's not necessarily the best grades but the ability to really dig in and have the passion and perseverance to dig through things and fight through things," said John Ebert, McDonald's franchise owner.

"One characteristic emerged as a significant predictor of success and it wasn't social intelligence. It wasn't good looks, physical health, and it wasn't I.Q. It was GRIT," said Angela Duckworth, author of the book.

The leadership class based off Duckworth's book targeted eighth grade students from middle schools in Harrison County. Ebert said he was inspired by the book and said what grit means to him is focus and stamina in sticking to future plans.

"I'll tell you, I just kind of plugged along and always tried to do my best and I tried to work hard. You know owning McDonald's isn't rocket science but its just a lot of hard work with a lot of focus so it's a great learning for me. I enjoy listening to these speakers as well as anyone," added Ebert.

This year's leadership class on 'GRIT' marked Ebert's third year organizing the event.