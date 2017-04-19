Fairmont City Council, Residents Discuss Closure of Coal Run Hollow

A stretch of road in Fairmont has been closed for about a year, during construction of a bridge encompassing parts of Third and Fourth Streets.

Coal Run Hollow runs from the intersection of Benoni Avenue and Fifth Street, to Kirkway Drive. Some city council members want it closed for a green space to make the city more walkable.

Many residents are opposed to that idea, though.

For people who live and work in Fairmont, Coal Run Hollow used to be a shortcut to avoid Fairmont and Locust Avenues. But for years, there has been discussion from city officials about closing it to traffic.

Residents said that would add unnecessary time to their commutes.



"An additional two to ten minutes to drive on Locust Avenue or Fairmont Avenue, it's not that much of a distance to go around. It doesn't add significant (time) to anyone's commute, but if that's what you've been doing for decades and that's what you're accustomed to, that's what people will continue to do," said Robin Gomez, Fairmont City Manager.

There is disagreement on how many cars drive through Coal Run Hollow each day. The city said hundreds, while residents said thousands, but a true traffic count has never been conducted.

Another debate, whether more foot traffic could mean more crime.

"Having vehicles drive through there, does it keep people from walking through there? Yes, but it doesn't mean it's going to reduce or eliminate crime significantly," Gomez said.

So, the city checked to see how much crime occurs in this area.

"We're looking at the police calls for service in those areas, in Locust Avenue, in Benoni and on Fairmont Avenue to see what type of call activity and even Albert court to see what type of call activity we've had. It hasn't been very excessive, relative to other parts of the city," Gomez said.

Gomez said to keep the area safe, they are planning to add more lighting either way. Construction of the new bridge also brought down about 15 dilapidated buildings and the city could take action on about a dozen more, including the old Butcher School on Albert Court.

"You start to tear those structures down and clean up that area all the way up to Fairmont Avenue, then you'll start to see the problems go elsewhere, they'll go away," Gomez said.

Gomez said since residents continue to oppose closing this road permanently, it is likely it will re-open after construction on the new bridge is complete, around early 2018.