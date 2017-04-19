Morgantown City Council Elections: 6th Ward Candidates

The Morgantown City Council race for the sixth ward features current councilman Jay Redmond running against Mark Brazaitis.

Redmond is a lifelong Morgantown resident who was elected to his first City Council term in 2015.

“I try to spend all my time trying to create the best possible outcome for the greatest number of citizens. That’s my rule,” Redmond said. “I try to always take into consideration the views of the entire community and I’m able to put my own opinions aside in order to do that.”

His focus if re-elected will be providing basic services, like fire departments, police and roads, which he says is the role of municipal government. He also will continue to focus on protecting and creating vibrant neighborhoods and strong relationships with area stakeholders.

“That would be the other governments in the area, the University, Chamber of Commerce,” Redmond said.

He also will continue to try and create economic growth for Morgantown.

“Setting the stage so the private sector and the free market will take advantage of wanting to locate here and bring people and jobs and prosperity. I think the past couple of years we’ve focused on a lot of things that aren’t really related to what the primary role of municipal government is. Just focusing on those four things is what I will concentrate on.”

Redmond also told 12 News that he was the only new councilperson elected in the 2015 election and looks forward to providing mentorship to any new members if re-elected.

“Morgantown’s a wonderful community. There’s a lot of diverse views and that’s’ what we need on city council is seven people who think independently, but don’t think alike.”

Economic growth, strong relationships with other governments,” he continued.

Mark Brazaitis is a WVU Professor of English who is involved with several community organizations including coaching basketball at North Elementary School and is a founding member of the Appalachian Book Project.

“I’m eager for our city to move from good to great,” Brazaitis said. “We have some good things going on, but we could be a much better city and there’s some things we could do to make that happen.”

He says one of those is to fix the city’s roads, which he notes are some of the worst in the state. Brazaitis is also in favor of protecting green spaces and if elected would work to establish a “green belt” around the city.

“All sorts or reports have been done touting the financial benefits of green space. Green space actually is gold,” he said. “We need more businesses to come here. W need great people to come here and stay here. Why do they want to come to Morgantown? Because it’s wild and wonderful. That is our reputation.”

To fund these ideas if elected, Brazaitis says he’ll draw on his experience with grant writing to help the city receive money that way. He also has other ideas to bring in revenue.

“We need to extend our borders to bring people and businesses at our edges into our city so that we increase our revenue stream,” Brazaitis said. “We need to stop crying broke. W need to have a fair way of raising revenue and expanding our boarders will be a way of doing that.”

Brazaitis also told 12 News in his interview that he would like to see a better working relationship with the City of Morgantown and WVU.

“I want to re-establish the town-gown committee, so we have an open dialogue about how we can move forward together toward our mutual benefit,” he said.

Morgantown City Council elections will be held on Tuesday, April 25. For election information and voting locations, visit morgantownwv.gov.

