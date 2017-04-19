Morgantown City Council Elections: 7th Ward Candidates

The Morgantown City Council race for the seventh Ward features two candidates not currently on Council: Bill Graham and Barry Lee Wendell.

Graham is retired from the Morgantown Fire Department, where he worked for almost 27 years.

“I view it as an opportunity to give back, bring to the table my experience, my knowledge of the city, its budget process,” he said.

Graham says his focus is better long-term strategic planning for the city, which includes a budget that funds local services. He calls himself a “fiscal conservative” and says he doesn’t agree with the current “tax and spend philosophy” the city uses.

“The budgeting process where now it goes from year to year to year, we can look farther down the road where funds will be allocated long-term for the growth of the city for strengthening of services,” Graham said.

He says the first thing he would like to do on council is to have the City Manager and all department heads prepare their long-term plan for the city, so it can guide Council in creating the budget.

“Roughly within six months of being seated on council, we will begin our first budget process and decisions can be made more wisely long-term if we see the direction our city manager and department heads feel the city needs to go,” Graham said.

In his interview with 12 News, Graham also mentioned the City’s talk of a sales tax, which he would like to see more in-depth. He says if the city does pursue it and if elected he would like to see it eliminate some fees and taxes currently charged within the city.

“I believe in a simplified government, simplified processes and operations that are economical, but very beneficial to the residents.”

Barry Lee Wendell is a five year resident of Morgantown. He is on the Morgantown Public Library Board of Directors and an instructor at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

He believes running for City Council is his chance to give back to the community and shape its future.

“I want Morgantown to be the city in West Virginia that everyone looks up to and wants to be like,” Wendell said.

In his interview with 12 News, Wendell said improving public safety and traffic are important issues to him if elected, but he is focused on bringing more housing to the downtown area, which he believes could also solve some economic problems.

“There are empty lots downtown. There are surface parking lots that could be re-used. We have to become a more urban city,” he said.

Wendell added that this housing could serve the elderly looking to downsize their home or young professionals who want to stay in Morgantown.

“In West Virginia everyone wants to be all sprawled out and have a big house with a porch, and that’s fine if we want to sprawl out to Pennsylvania or past Fairmont,” Wendell continued. “If we want the city to be something we have to focus on denser housing in the inner city.”

Wendell also believes that City Council should touch on social issues, adding that he supported the recent ban on guns in municipal buildings that was passed.

“Some people say we shouldn’t get involved in those issues, but I think as a City we have to because that is what’s going to make people say ‘oh this is a city where we can bring people if we have a new company we can bring people from all over the world,’” he explained.

Morgantown City Council elections will be held on Tuesday, April 25. For election information and voting locations, visit morgantownwv.gov.

To check out the candidates for the sixth ward, click here.