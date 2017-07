The West Virginia State Police Morgantown Detachment is asking for the public's help in locating a man photographed using a stolen debit card.

The man pictured used the stolen debit card at an ATM at First United Bank & Trust in the Suncrest area of Morgantown on April 6, police said. The car pictured is believed to be the man's vehicle at Kroger in Morgantown.

If anyone has information on the man or vehicle, contact Corporal R.M. Gaskins at 304-285-3200.