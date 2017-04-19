Monongalia County Commission Receives Response on Road Paving Suggestions

Monongalia County Commission has received a response after sending the Division of Highways a list of roads that needed repair.

On behalf of all three Commissioners, Tom Bloom sent a list of about 75 county and state roadways to the DOH asking that they be added to the paving list.

Bloom says he did so because the public felt that they weren’t involved in deciding which roads most needed attention. He asked for suggestions on Facebook and received hundreds of responses for paving, missing street signs and culverts that needed cleaned.

“It’s economic development,” Bloom said. “You can’t ring a business in if the road is that bad and your employees are gonna drive on those roads.”

In an e-mail response, District Four Manager Ray Urse said many of the roads listed were already under the maintenance plan and that “geographic areas will be added to work systematically.”

“Things aren’t gonna be done right away, but they are now working on it,” said Bloom. “I think the other thing the public needs to understand is this is where you need to get on your legislature and say we don’t want cuts in the DOH. We need our roads and the culverts done and a five year plan.”

Urse also says in his correspondence that he has proposed to hire a crew of temp workers to supplement the workforce in the county during construction season.