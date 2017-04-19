Restaurant Road Trip: Cheese Louise

Three simple ingredients, bread, cheese and butter, make a delicious combination.

But at Cheese Louise, the grilled cheese sandwiches can go far beyond the classic cheddar cheese and bread.

Jalapeños, arugula and bacon are just a few of the ingredients customers can add to their grilled cheese sandwiches.

Owner Lawton Parnell said the restaurant serves up comfort food that has ties to his family's recipes.

"A lot of the stuff is just comfort food, a lot of the recipes come from my mom, from my family. So yea that really adds to the whole comfort and you know quality of grilled cheeses," Parnell said.

The top-notch bread and cheese used also adds to that high quality.

Especially because they don't just serve grilled cheese, they also offer the grilled cheese sidekick, soup.

"My favorite soup is [our] gumbo. My mom actually makes that for us and her grandmother, my great grandmother's recipe, and that's a recipe that's been passed down in my family for a long time," he said. "So we're really happy about being able to share recipes like that with the community."

Parnell said after being in business for only a couple months, the restaurant has been well received.

And with a catchy name like 'Cheese Louise,' what's not to love?

"I mean Cheese Louise kind of stuck and the first time someone said it I was like 'aw man sounds like a great idea,' nothing else stuck after that."

And so far the Morgantown community seems to think it's a great idea as well.

Plus, the restaurant delivers so you don't have to leave the house to enjoy your delicious grilled cheese.