Local Non-Profit Launches New Campaign

Finding a job can be difficult especially for marginalized groups. PACE Enterprises works to help local disabled people find employment. Now they need your help to expand and continue their work.

But Jim Matuga, PACE Board president, said they're not looking for hand outs.

"All non-profits are operating in a very tough budgetary time right now and what we're doing is trying to raise awareness of PACE. And help people help themselves," Matuga said.

Their new campaign, PACE 20/20, is meant to provide funds for continued services throughout the community.

"To give people with disabilities the way to find their talents," said Bob Pirner, director of development. "At PACE we try to find the ability in disability."

PACE is looking to find at least 1,000 people to give $20 per month over 20 months.

"Everybody needs to have a job, everybody needs to go to work and a lot of times people with disabilities aren't taken seriously or for one reason or another they don't participate in the work force," Pirner said. "What PACE 20/20 allows us to do is extend our services even further."

Those services help disabled people find and keep jobs.

Wesley Thrasher, PACE client, said the organization also provides extensive training to prepare their clients.

"Definitely, definitely, without the experience there would be no way I'd be able to take care of anything, I'd be lost," Thrasher said.

And without PACE many capable disabled workers would be lost.

"And what we don't want to do is we don't want to have people fall through the cracks," Matuga said. "And this campaign is going to help us fund those opportunities for people. So rather than sitting on the sidelines we want to get them engaged with a job."

