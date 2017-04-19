Police Find Meth, AK-47 at Ohio County Residence

Peter Khalil Hankish II was arrested after authorities found 23-grams of meth, an AK-47, and three loaded magazines at his home in Elm Grove in Ohio County.
Four agencies converged on the Decatur Avenue home Tuesday evening.
Hankish has been charged with possession with intent to deliver meth.
Police report that Hankish is also a felon, and was in possession of a firearm.
Hankish reportedly served time in 2005 for a felony conviction.
Ohio County Magistrate Harry Radcliffe set his bond at $100,000.
