KIDZ BOP Returns to Clarksburg Amphitheater

KIDZ BOP will be returning to the Clarksburg Amphitheater with their Best Time Ever Tour in June.

According to a press release, KIDZ BOP is the number one music brand for kids with over 16 million albums sold. The group has 24 Top 10 Albums on the Billboard 200 Chart. Only three artists in history, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Barbra Streisand, have had more, a press release states. In 2016, KIDZ BOP Kids outsold some of today's biggest stars such as Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.



The group will be performing kid-friendly versions of today's biggest pop songs in an energetic and interactive live show, according to a press release. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 at the Clarksburg Amphitheater at Veteran's Memorial Park. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

This event is made possible through a grant from the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts.

John Cooper, Superintendent of Parks, said, “The KIDZ BOP Kids always deliver a must-see, fun-filled show for families, we’re very excited to be hosting them again in 2017 and I would like to extend my appreciation to the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts for making this event possible!”



Advance tickets will be just $22 for general admission, $27 for reserved seating and $32 for premium seating, which will include the first 7 rows from the stage. Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event, according to a press release.



Additional information and tickets are available by through the Clarksburg Amphitheater website or by calling 1-888-71-TICKETS.