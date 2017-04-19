West Virginia to Host NCAA Rifle Championships in 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University will host the NCAA rifle national championships in two years.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the university will host the event in Morgantown on March 8 and 9 in 2019. It marks the first time that WVU will be the host site for an NCAA championship final.

West Virginia has won five consecutive NCAA rifle titles and 19 overall.

