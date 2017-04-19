Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Marion County

Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning in Worthington.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the call came in just before 2:15 a.m. for a fire on Harter Hill Road in Worthington.

The residents were home at the time of the fire but there are no injuries reported. There is no word on what caused this fire.

Worthington Fire Department, Harrison County Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, and Monongah Fire Department responded to the scene.

Worthington Fire Department will be handling the investigation.