Morgantown Sees Big Early Voter Turnout

Morgantown is in the midst of its municipal elections.

Tuesday evening, the city completed the required public presentation of election equipment.

Some of that equipment is getting a great deal of use as the number of early voting ballots cast are already exceeding the 2015 early voting numbers.

Linda Tucker, Morgantown city clerk, said she expects those numbers to continue to rise.

"We have two candidates in each [of the wards] which also brings out more opposition, which is a good thing," Tucker said. "I would say probably by the end of the week we may have 700 or 800 by Saturday.

Early voting will continue through Saturday and the regular election will take place Tuesday.