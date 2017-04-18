US Cellular Makes Large Local Donation

It's important for students to have access to updated technology in order to complete school work and advance technological skills.

US Cellular helped Morgantown students do just that with their donation of 20 tablets to the Mountaineer Boys and Girls Club.

The company has a long history of making donations to local community centers like the Boys and Girls Club.

Scott VanRiper, store manager, said the company values feeding into the community.

"We have a really good partnership with the Boys and Girls Club not only here in Morgantown but also across the country. And we love to give back and do things within the community," VanRiper said.

In addition to the tablets, US Cellular also donated $20,000.