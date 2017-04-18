Randolph County Board of Education Makes Final Personnel Decisions

Randolph County Board of Education made final personnel decisions on Tuesday after three special session hearings.

Educators, administrators, service personnel, and many others spent time explaining how they and their students would be affected by the proposed personnel changes.

To balance budget issues from severe cuts in funding, personnel needed to be reviewed for possible cuts and reductions. Several positions experienced shortened contract days, some at risk for transfer, and some being released altogether.

“Personnel season is always very strenuous on everyone…having to make these recommendations is always very stressful,” said superintendent Pam Hewitt. “It is stressful for our employees because they’re not certain of the positions they’re going to hold next year or if they even will have a position for next year.”

Over 100 positions were in jeopardy of being changed, transferred, and terminated and after over two hours in executive session the Board made final decisions. From the Superintendent’s recommendations, 18 professional personnel and eight service personnel will be transferred; 11 professional and nine service personnel will be terminated, 12 professional and three service personnel will have shortened contractual days.

For more information visit the Randolph County Board of Education website for a full list of names.