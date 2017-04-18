ACLU of West Virginia Hosts a "Know Your Rights" Discussion

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia hosted a “Know Your Rights” in Morgantown Tuesday night to discuss the “Muslim Ban” issued in a executive order by President Trump.

ACLU says the executive order and increased law enforcement scrutiny target the Arab, South Asian, Persian and Muslim Communities. A lot of people have expressed concerns for family members in other countries who may travel to visit. Through efforts of the ACLU the executive order to issue a ban has been blocked with litigation.

“Appalachia is one of the areas that will be most affected by the Muslim Ban because the we already have a doctor shortage in this state and across Appalachia, a large portion of our doctors, the largest portion of doctors in the country right here in Appalachia are from people from the six targeted nations,” said Joseph Cohen, ACLU WV Executive Director.

The ACLU says the doctor shortage in our state and country will only become worse if our immigrant brother and sisters are not allowed into our country.

“As the Muslim community it affects many people who are from those isolated countries, and I think as a American it affects our values when peoples rights are taken away,” said Saba Ashfaq, Morgantown resident.

Currently, there isn't a travel ban in effect and all immigrants who have gone through the proper channels will be admitted in and out of the United States.

“America I feel like holds those values that bring us together as human beings, that unites us on that basic moral values of freedom, keeping everyone’s rights no matter what background they’re from,” said Ashfaq.