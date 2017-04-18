West Virginia Budget Stalemate Continues

It may look beautiful and calm outside the state capitol, but inside tensions over the budget remain. Three big points of discussion include whether or not to raise the sales and gasoline taxes; whether to include more businesses who have to collect sales taxes; and finally whether those increases should be offset with gradually reducing the state income tax to zero. The West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy says the math won't add up.

"Raising the sales tax, but giving big income tax cuts - especially to those on top - means that low and moderate income families are going to pay for all of it while the rich and the wealthy in this state don't," said Ted Boettner, WV Center for Budget & Policy.

But their is push back from the Republican majority, which believes more budget cuts are necessary.

"I think we need to - as what many of my colleagues say - we need to right-size state government; we need to find areas to cut; we need to reduce the spending," said Del. John Overington, (R) Berkeley.

One area that continues to get a lot of discussion is raising the gasoline tax by four-and-a-half cents per gallon, to fix roads statewide.

"Increasing the gas tax to pay for roads. I think we can all agree on that. That's the benefits principle, you know if you drive more you pay more," Ted Boettner of the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy.

But there are advocates who are saying no new taxes.

"We are the only state in the union, with less than half of our population working. West Virginians cannot afford tax increase," said Jason Huffman, Americans for Prosperity, West Virginia Chapter.

"There's a lot of speculation here at the capitol, that the Governor will wait until he simply has a tentative deal with the House and Senate leadership, before calling the legislature back for a special session," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.