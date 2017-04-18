Three Judge Panel Decides The Future of Doddridge County Commissioner

Doddridge County Commissioner Greg Robinson's future on the commission was the topic of discussion before a three-judge panel in Doddridge County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Charles Heaster filed a petition against Robinson stating that he circumvented a lawful action of the Doddridge County Commission on April 19, 2016, according to court documents. Heaster claims the other two Doddridge County Commissioners voted to provide $50,000 to the Doddridge County EMS and that Robinson directed the clerk to stop payment on the check.

Robinson's attorney claims that he conferred with the Doddridge County Prosecutor's Office about whether the meeting was properly noticed for a vote to grant money to the EMS before directing the clerk to stop payment to avoid an unlawful grant of funding.

The three-judge panel decided Tuesday that Heaster failed to prove with sufficient evidence that Robinson should be removed from office.